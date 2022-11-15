Kari Lake, a former news anchor, conspiracy theorist, and Arizona gubernatorial candidate, narrowly lost the election to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

And on Monday (14 November), Lake went to social media to share her biggest self-own ever.

“Arizonans know BS when they see it,” she tweeted on Monday night.

But while she was likely trying to throw doubt onto the results, many people interpreted it as a pretty accurate reflection of the Arizona electorate sizing her up, smelling BS from a mile away, and choosing her opponent.

The race saw Hobbs obtain 50.4 per cent of the vote while Lake had 49.6 per cent.

In the replies, one person wrote: “This has to be the most impressive self-own ever.”



“And the award for the Self Own of the Year goes to Kari Lake,” another added.

A third wrote: “This woman was fake news personified. What a sad life..”

Others on Twitter also made jokes about Lake following the lost election and said that she appeared to look “blurry” on camera during a CNN interview. This spiraled into more quips that the camera was smeared with Vaseline.

On Sunday (13 November), during the CNN interview, Lake said that she was confident that she could win the election and claimed that there were problems with the voting process.

But that didn’t stop people from making the Vaseline jokes, with one writing: “Sometimes it’s hard to see when there’s vaseline smeared on the lens, but they certainly still did see it.”

Even Liz Chaney poked fun at Lake’s loss in the Arizona race.

On 28 October, Lake shared a letter to Twitter to snarkily thank Chaney for a television advertisement that was against her and claimed that it helped her increase her numbers in the race.

“Thank you again for the huge boost to our campaign! Enjoy your forced retirement from politics,” Lake wrote, in part in the letter.

But that soon backfired as Chaney took to her Twitter on Monday to simply write: “You’re welcome.”

Lake, who former President Donald Trump backed, spread misinformation and conspiracies even before Election Day rolled around. The bits of falsehoods included her believing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and comparing “MAGA Christians” to Jesus Christ.

Additionally, she also weirdly likened Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fl.) to having “big d*** energy.”

