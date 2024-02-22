America's cellular network crippled as millions experience outage

A number of Americans are reporting outage with a number of cellular providers across the country, including AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers.

According to data from Downdetector, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago, AT&T had more than 64,000 outages this morning (Thursday, February 22) which began at around 3.30am ET.

It's the country's largest cellular provider, with more than 240 million subscribers.

In a statement, AT&T is reported as saying they are working urgently to restore service, and encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until normal service resumes.

Downdetector says Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000 outages, Verizon 4,000, and T-Mobile more than 1,900, with Boost Mobile having around 400 outages.

Verizon is reported as saying that their issues have been fixed, while T-Mobile reportedly said there was no outage.

In a statement, T-Mobile said that it did not experience an outage: “Our network is operating normally. Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks.”

Verizon's statement said: "Verizon’s network is operating normally. Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier. We are continuing to monitor the situation."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.