Apple has released a new feature that has "cheaters celebrating," according to social media users.

The iOS 18 update has revealed a series of new developments including a new look for app icons with colour customisation, the ability to browse camera rolls with helpful topics, and new ways of texting such as formatting, animations and scheduling ahead of time.

But one new addition has left people scratching their heads with humorous claims it's enabling cheating in relationships. It's even got people debating changing to Android. "Apple is for cheaters," one person quipped. "I'm a real lover I gotta get Android."

Apple has revealed that iOS 18 users can now lock and hide away their apps with the option to open them through Face ID. It promises to "protect sensitive apps and the information inside them when others are using your device," but many people online aren't seeing it that way.

"Users can now lock an app, and for additional privacy, they can hide an app, moving it to a locked, hidden apps folder," the company first announced back in June ahead of the rollout.

"When an app is locked or hidden, content like messages or emails inside the app is hidden from search, notifications, and other places across the system."

It didn't take long for X/Twitter users to chime in on the action, with one hailing it as another "tool for people to be sneaky."

Another wrote: "The liars and the dirty, dirty cheats of the world rejoiced."

Meanwhile, a third humoured: "It’s a cheating ass man working at Apple."













iOS 18 has rolled out across millions of iPhones and is free of charge to download.

All you have to do is head to Settings > General > Software Update to start the download.

