BBC Weather app glitches, predicts 17,246mph winds and 404 degrees across the UK

The BBC has apologised for its weather app glitching out and forecasting 17,246mph winds across the UK and overnight temperatures of up to 404 degrees Celsius in some places on October 10.

The app forecast 'hurricane force winds' and ridiculously high temperatures as a result of data issues.

Captured screenshots showed forecasts of 17,246mph winds in Edinburgh, 404 degrees Celsius in Nottingham and extremely high windspeed in other parts of the UK such as Cardiff and Belfast.

BBC presenter Carol Kirkwood addressed the problem on BBC Breakfast.

During a weather segment, she said: "We're having a technical glitch at the moment, it's showing windspeed far too fast, in fact hurricane strength, and of course that is not the case at all.

"So do not be alarmed by that and we are aware of it and we are on it, we're trying to fix it right now."

The glitch resulted in windspeed of up to 17,246mph being forecast for Edinburgh.

Nottingham had overnight temperature forecasts of up to 404 degrees Celsius.

London had windspeed of more than 13,500mph forecast too, as did other parts of the UK.

Matt Taylor, BBC broadcast meteorologist, posted a screenshot from the app of the forecast for London and said: "Don't be alarmed folks - Hurricane Milton hasn't made it to us here in the UK! There's been a data glitch between our suppliers and the app/online.

"Folk are working to solve the issue. No need to panic buy plywood and candles."

Simon King, lead BBC weather presenter and meteorologist, also tweeted a screenshot, this one of the Nottingham forecast.

"Oops, don't be alarmed by some of our @bbcweather app data this morning," he said.

"Be assured there won't be 14,408mph winds, hurricane force winds or overnight temperatures of 404°C. It is being looked at and hopefully sorted asap."

BBC Weather shared an update on social media which said: "We are working hard to fix it quickly. Sorry, please bear with us.

"In the meantime here are Thursday's weather headlines: colder, clearer air moving in; rain and drizzle in south; blustery showers near east coast."

There has since been a further update that the issue is still being worked on.

