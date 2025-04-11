ChatGPT is now able to remember even more of your old conversations

ChatGPT will remember what you did last summer...

A new feature is coming to chatbot which will allow it to remember more information about everything you have asked it, almost like a real assistant.

From silly general knowledge, summaries and even therapy (which has caused concern amongst medical professionals), ChatGPT has approximately 400 million weekly active users globally who now depend on it.

OpenAI’s generative artificial intelligence chatbot will be able to do even more with the expansion to its existing ability to remember previous conversations.

OpenAI announced on Thursday: "ChatGPT can now reference all of your past chats to provide more personalised responses."

The new feature will be available to ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro users, but is unavailable right now for people within the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

Some users might already be aware that there was an existing setting that enabled ChatGPT to remember saved memories and reference them in conversations when toggled on.

But now it will be able to remember even more. "In addition to the saved memories that were there before, it can now reference your past chats to deliver responses that feel noticeably more relevant and useful," OpenAI said in a statement shared on X.

What does this mean? The enhanced memory feature allows the chatbot to remember user interactions across conversations, which OpenAI says will provide more personalised and context-aware responses.

This update enables ChatGPT to autonomously recall details from past chats, such as your interests, hobbies and previous topics discussed, without the need to save manually.

Reactions to the news have ranged from excitement, to one person labelling it ‘creepy’.

If this update sounds concerning, OpenAI clarified how users can control it. "As always, you’re in control of ChatGPT’s memory," OpenAI said towards the end of a lengthy X thread about the new feature. "You can opt out of referencing past chats, or memory altogether, at any time in settings.

"If you’re already opted out of memory, you’ll be opted out of referencing past chats by default. If you want to change what ChatGPT knows about you, simply ask in chat. If you’d like to have a conversation without using or affecting memory, use temporary chat."

