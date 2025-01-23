'I'm about to get fired, pray for me': Internet reacts as ChatGPT goes down

ChatGPT is currently offline, with users unable to use the AI chat app, and many have been reacting on social media including those who were seemingly part way through using it for coding or writing essays.

Visitors to the site saw an error page rather than the usual options and other apps and integrations appear to be down too.

This is still the case at the time of writing and the error page takes a while to come through.

According to OpenAI's status page, there is an 'elevated error rate for ChatGPT and AI' and 'a fix has been implemented' with results being monitored.

And loads of people have been reacting on social media.

Along with a gif, one said: "ChatGPT is down and I'm coding right now."

"Everyone rn going to Twitter to see if ChatGPT is down," another posted.

"Bruh ChatGPT is down again??? During the work day? So you're telling me I have to... THINK?!" one posted.

Another said they are about to "get fired, pray for me".

One said: "Elon Musk and Sundar Pichhai when ChatGPT is down."

The gifs keep on coming.

"I came to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is down or it's my network 🤣" one said.

And author Michael Hyatt said: "It's a good reminder not to become too dependent on these tools."

OpenAI has been contacted for comment.

