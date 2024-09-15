Being cheated on could lead to chronic health issues – study suggests

Being cheated on can not only cause emotional damage, but it also has the potential to cause health problems in the long run.

Being unfaithful in a monogamous relationship is sadly quite common in the UK, with 18 to 20 per cent of married couples experiencing infidelity at some point in their relationships. Over half the marriages (53 per cent) opt to work things through.

Now, a new study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationshipshas explored whether cheating impacts chronic health, including conditions such as heart disease, migraines and arthritis.

Researchers took data from the Midlife Development in the United States (MIDUS) study which includes information on peoples' relationships, demographic characteristics and health. They took a sample of 2,579 participants between the ages of 33 to 84 who had featured twice in the MIDUS study, taken approximately nine years apart.

iStock

Participants were asked if they had ever experienced being cheated on, and their health conditions were tracked. Other factors including family relationships, occupation, education, income and relationship satisfaction were also taken into consideration.

Results from the study revealed a direct link between poor chronic health conditions and people who have experienced infidelity. Conditions such as heart issues and persistent migraines were two of the more common.

The study also looked at whether having a strong friends and family support network could potentially decrease the chances of developing chronic health conditions.

Unfortunately, while they may help mentally, researchers found that it wasn't enough to counteract chronic health issues in relation to being cheated on.

"Being cheated on by one’s partner can have lasting consequences for one’s chronic health, and these consequences may be especially severe among the vulnerable, such as minorities and those who face socioeconomic challenges," study author Vincent Y. S. Oh told Psy Post. "Individuals who have suffered partner infidelity and are finding it difficult to manage should thus consider seeking professional assistance."

