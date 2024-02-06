The world’s first AI brothel using VR sex dolls has been created in Berlin

The world's first AI brothel has opened its doors in Berlin filled with VR headsets, sex dolls and private rooms.

Artificial intelligence has been making moves in some of the world's biggest industries, with some people concerned about the future of their jobs.

Now, a group of "sex positive artists" aim to use technology to create "a safe space for people to explore and connect with their desire and fantasy."

Visitors can choose their companion (in the form of a silicone doll) and hire a private suite for an hour or so, ranging from €89 to €1000 for workshops and events. Women are offered a 30 per cent discount, as per the official Cybrothel website.

People can either play VR X-rated games using the technology or can sext with the dolls through AI software.

Cybrothel partnered with Polybay to create the unique experience that takes advantage of the latest tech. The collaboration "brings the fantasy in the Polybay-created game closer to reality."

Cybrothel said the process is "discreet and anonymous," with no receptionist or human interaction. Once booked, people are given the location and directions before being buzzed into the hotel where the doll will be waiting.

"If you are here, the only person who can judge you is yourself," co-owner Matthias Smetana told AU News.

"We have a lot of people who have never been in touch with sex work, who are really down to try it but are looking for a safe space. If you face performance anxiety, this doesn’t go in Cybrothel as you are dealing with sex toys, not humans."

