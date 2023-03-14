Did Elon Musk buy Spotify?

Elon Musk polarised social media last year when he became the new owner of the platform – and now there are rumours the tech mogul has come for Spotify, but how true actually is it?

It all started when people discovered a video on YouTube with baseless claims Musk will be acquiring the popular music app.

The title read 'Elon Musk JUST bought Spotify', with the channel named after the man himself. It aims to share videos that "transform the original content from shows, podcasts, and key-notes with Mr. Elon Musk to provide the viewers with a more immersive experience."

However, sorry to disappoint Musk fans – but he has not bought Spotify. In fact, rumours similar to this are nothing new, with people speculating he purchased ABC.

It comes after Spotify tested a brand new feature that allows NFTs to unlock playlists.

The metaverse band Kingship first brought attention to the pilot in a series of tweets. To test it out, Kingship has released a special playlist that can only be accessed by Kingship NFT holders.

Spotify appeared to confirm the pilot with comments on Kingship's tweets, with no further details.

The company told TechCrunch in a statement that this is one of many tests on the platform.

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings. We have no further news to share on future plans at this time," a Spotify spokesperson said.

The company also disclaimed that this service is for Spotify Premium users, with playlists being updated throughout the three-month testing time.

