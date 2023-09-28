Elon Musk has hinted that X/Twitter is going to venture into the streaming space and announced he will stream himself playing video games live on the platform.

The potential new direction of the social media platform comes after major streaming player Twitch in June issued fresh and much stricter guidelines and terms of service for its users, effective from 1 July.

At the time, Musk responded to a tweet that argued Twitch was “begging to be disrupted by Twitter”, but replying: “Ok fine we’ll do it.”

While streaming may have been on the billionaire’s mind for some time, it seems Musk is now seizing the opportunity to test how it might work on X/Twitter.

On 27 September, Musk shared: “Will test X livestream scaling tonight at ~11pm CT with some silly stuff.

“People have asked me to stream myself playing video games, so I will try to speedrun a Tier 99 Nightmare dungeon on Diablo (with no malignant hearts).”

He followed it up with a caveat, stating: “By ‘speedrun’, I mean complete fairly quickly for an amateur. Please keep expectations low.”

Fans of Musk were excited by the news, with one writing: “This is the kind of thing that truly makes this site awesome.”

Another said: “This is so wild. Elon about to break the all time record for a video game livestream.”

But, ultimately they were left disappointed after work commitments meant he had to postpone his livestream for another time. It also remains to be seen if X/Twitter will officially enter the streaming space any time soon.

