Rumors circulated on Monday morning that Twitter would be reinstating Donald Trump's news-making account.



Early in the morning, FirstSquawk, a Twitter account that often tweets business and financial news, announced the social media platform would be reinstating the former president's account.

"TWITTER INC SAID TO REINSTATE DONALD TRUMP TWITTER ACCOUNT," FirstSquawk wrote.

Following the tweet, several other Twitter accounts with large followings proliferated the rumor.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It is unclear where FirstSquawk received the information about Trump's Twitter account from but neither Twitter nor Trump made any public announcement about reactivating Trump's account.

In the comments of the tweets, people wondered if the rumor was true and expressed their feelings toward it.

"Real or fake news?!?" Jack tweeted.

"Believe it when I see it," Paul responded.

Trump was banned from Twitter in 2021 after the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Twitter said they were closing the former president's account "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

The ban was met with backlash from people who believed the decision was a violation of free speech. This included Tesla CEO Elon Musk who said he would reinstate Trump's account, if had acquired Twitter.

However, Trump found a new home on Truth Social where he plans to stay.

“I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News in April.

As of Monday, 26 September, Trump's account remained suspended.

We reached out to Twitter for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.