Buck Moon in pictures: First full moon of summer 2025 lights up night sky

Last night (July 10) was the first full moon of summer 2025, otherwise known as the Buck Moon - and it made for some stunning photos.

If you looked up at the night sky, then you would've seen the supermoon, whereby the Moon is closest to Earth.

The reason for the name "Buck Moon" is due to this time of year when the male deer (bucks) begin to grow their antlers, as the game-hunting season begins.

It also creates the "moon illusion" that tricks our brains into thinking the moon appears larger than usual thanks as it looks a lot bigger up in the sky compared with nearby objects like trees, buildings, or mountains.

The Buck Moon can also have an orange hue due to our perspective from Earth as the sunlight bouncing hits the Moon and passes through Earth's atmosphere, as per BBC's Sky at Night magazine.

Here are some of the best photos of the buck moon last night:

California

The silhouette of a plane crosses the full Buck Moon in Adelanto, California, on July 10, 2025 Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images









Istanbul





The Buck moon in the skies over Istanbul. Reuters













Greece





The full Buck Moon rising over the Temple of Poseidon in Greece. AP









Greece

This photograph shows a full rising above the White Tower in Thessaloniki, on July 10, 2025. Photo by SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images









Dubai





The moon rises behind Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in Dubai on July 10, 2025. Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images





Wimbledon





he Wimbledon Weathervane is seen in front of the 'Buck Moon' at the end of day eleven of The Championships Wimbledon 2025 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2025 in London, England. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images





