15 stunning photos of July's supermoon

On Monday night, budding astronomers took in views of the first of four “supermoons” heading our way in 2023 as the spectacular object appeared in the sky.

Stargazers were treated to stunning vistas around the world of the biggest brightest moon of the year so far.

The moon was around 22,000km closer than usual in the night’s sky as its orbit brought it 365,000 kilometres away from Earth.

The term “supermoon” is used to describe the points of a moon’s trajectory where it’s within 90 per cent of its closest approach to Earth.

Writing in a blog post, astronomers at Nasa said: “The rising full Moon will be 3 degrees above the southeastern horizon.

“Tuesday afternoon, 4 July, 2023, at 6.26pm EDT (11.26pm BST), the Moon will be at perigee, its closest to the Earth for this orbit.”

People’s timelines were full of stunning pictures of the astronomic event. See a selection of the best ones below.

