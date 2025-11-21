Is there really a hidden city under Giza's pyramids? Experts weigh in on theory

There's never a shortage of weird and wonderful historical theories that leave us scratching our heads. Pyramids not built by humans? Been there. Hidden chapter in human evolution? Done that.

But right now, TikTok is hooked on one ancient Egyptian question mark that if it were ever proven true, could change everything we knew about that period of time.

Researchers claim to have uncovered 'a vast underground city' which stands more than 6,500 feet directly beneath the pyramids of Giza.

The Great Pyramid stands at 454 feet, making the 'discovery' almost 10 times bigger. Giza itself consists of Khufu, Khafre and Menkaure, built 4,500 years ago on the west bank of the Nile.

The study says they found what they believe to be eight vertical cylinder-shaped structures extending more than 2,100 feet below the pyramid, as well as five further identical structures with sloped roofs - similar to houses.

Radar pulses were reportedly used to create high-resolution images (similar to how a sonar radar is used in the ocean).





@funnyoldeworld This is NOT a drill #gizapyramids #newevidence #ancienthistory

So, is there really a secret city under the Giza Pyramids? Well, not exactly.

The claims are yet to be proven and the report hasn't yet been independently verified, with experts already casting doubt over whether it could be true. Simply put, nay-sayers believe that radar pulses simply can't be detected that far below the ground.

It comes just three years after different research claimed to have found a 'hidden chamber' beneath the pyramids.

"We report the discovery of a large void (with a cross-section similar to that of the Grand Gallery and a minimum length of 30 metres [98 feet]) situated above the Grand Gallery," they wrote in a paper on their findings, published in the journal Nature.

"This constitutes the first major inner structure found in the Great Pyramid since the nineteenth century."

But a whole city? We're not convinced just yet - the mystery continues.

This article was originally published in March 2025 and is being updated regularly

Why not read...

'World’s oldest pyramid' built 25,000 years ago was not made by humans, archaeologists claim

Space discovery shows that the pyramids were built using ingenious method

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.