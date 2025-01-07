Loneliness linked to higher-risk of potentially deadly diseases, scientists say

Spending time with friends and family can actually reduce our risk of getting potentially deadly diseases, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and stroke, according to new scientific research.

The effects of loneliness are often spoken about - including low mood, low self-esteem, and isolation - but rarely about how it could be impacting our physical health.

Consider yourself someone who cancels plans often to sit at home instead? This might give you something to think about.

Researchers from the UK and China took blood samples from 42,000 adults aged 40-60 years old, and analysed the proteins that help our body function properly and determine the strength of our immunity.

Upon looking into it (and taking into account factors such as age, sex and socioeconomic background), researchers found 175 proteins associated with social isolation and 26 proteins linked with loneliness.

It's thought that these proteins are created in response to inflammation and infection - but also have connections to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and in some cases, early death.

One of the proteins found was ADM, which is thought to play a part in regulating oxytocin - the hormone that reduces stress and makes you feel more content.

Another was ASGR1, which is associated with cardiovascular disease and insulin resistance.

"We know that social isolation and loneliness are linked to poorer health, but we've never understood why", says Dr Chun Shen from the Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Cambridge.

"Our work has highlighted a number of proteins that appear to play a key role in this relationship, with levels of some proteins in particular increasing as a direct consequence of loneliness."

So, if you ever needed to convince yourself not to cancel that dinner date with an old friend, it could just help you live a little longer.

