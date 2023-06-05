NASA publishes long-awaited report into UFOs and alien activity

NASA has held its first public meeting on the long-awaited report into UFOs.

Last year, this new study was launched to investigate reports of UAP (unexplained anomalous phenomena) and for the first time the space agency has made the latest findings public.

There have been around 800 events collected over the past 27 years, the expert panel says, with some reports of unexplained metallic flying orbs - all within Earth’s airspace.

Dr Sean Kirkpatrick, director of the US Department of Defence’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) noted on the findings:

“We see these all over the world, and we see these making very interesting apparent maneuvers,” he said.



“While we are still looking at it, I don’t have any more data other than that. Being able to come to some conclusion is going to take time, until we can get better-resolved data on similar objects that we can then do a larger analysis on."

The Pentagon now receives between 50 and 100 monthly reports, Dr Kirkpatrick added, referring to a statistic from the report.

Most sightings have some kind of explanation such as commercial aircraft or military drones, though there are still 2 to 5 per cent of those events which “display signatures that could be anomalous."





Public Meeting on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (Official NASA Broadcast) www.youtube.com

About half of these include some kind of metallic looking orbs or round spheres that have been noticed by aircraft at high altitudes.

However, is this is not enough evidence of the existence of extraterrestrial life, says astrophysicist and chair of the study group, David Spergel.

“To make the claim that we’ve seen something that is evidence of non-human intelligence, it would require extraordinary evidence,” he added.

“And we have not seen that. I think that’s important to make clear.”

Meanwhile, online harassment was also a topic at the meeting as trolls have been targeting NASA’s UAP study team which Dr Nicola Fox, NASA Science Mission Directorate associate administrator said is "hindering scientific progress."

“It is really disheartening to hear of the harassment that our panelists have faced online all because they're studying this topic," she said.

“Harassment only leads to further stigmatization of the UAP field significantly hindering scientific progress and discouraging others to study this important subject matter. Harassment also obstructs the public's right to knowledge."

Watch the full public meeting on NASA's YouTube channel.

