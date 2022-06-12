NASA is making a team to study unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) - that's UFOs to you or I - it has announced.

The NASA study aims “to move the scientific understanding of UAPs forward” as well as look at how they impact national security and air safety, they said in a statement.

It comes after the Office of the Director of National Intelligence released a report last June stating that the federal government couldn’t explain 143 of 144 of the UAPs identified by military pilots. While they weren't sure what they were, they offered a number of possibilities, including birds or balloons; classified U.S. programs; or advanced Russian or Chinese technology.

But in the recent release they said there is “no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin.”

The project’s budget will be no more than $100,000, Dan Evans, the NASA official overseeing the study, told reporters Thursday, according to SpaceNews.

And they added it will take about nine months to conduct the study, which will rely on data collected by governments, private companies, non-profit organizations and even civilians.

