NASA makes difficult decision in rescue mission for stranded astronauts

Two NASA astronauts have been stranded in space since June, and a rescue mission is being planned - but not without some tough decisions.

Butch Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams took off in the Boeing Starliner on June 5 and were the first crew to fly the spacecraft but issues with Starliner’s propulsion system have meant the pair's return journey home has been delayed.



Five of Starliner's manoeuvring thrusters stalled while there were also five helium leaks detected, as well as a faulty propellant valve.

It was concluded that the spacecraft was too dangerous for the pair to make the journey home down to Earth, so the Starliner would return without the crew on board.

Consequently, the two astronauts need an alternative mode of transport to travel back home and so instead it's been confirmed they will board SpaceX Crew-9 for the return flight which won't be until February 2025.

"NASA has decided that Butch and Suni will return with Crew-9 next February and that Starliner will return uncrewed," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told reporters on August 24.

NASA administrators speak during a news conference to discuss plans to return two astronauts who remain stranded at the International Space Station, at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, on August 24, 2024 Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images

It comes after Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager said in a press conference last month: "We have been working with SpaceX to ensure they are ready to respond with Crew-9 as a contingency".

But this decision hasn't come without sacrifices as it has been revealed that two astronauts have been cut from the crew to make room for Wilmore and Williams.

Nick Hague and Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov are the astronauts set to launch into space in September, while Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson have been axed.

Different factors would have been considered in this decision such as spaceflight experience.

Meanwhile, former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly who spent almost a year in the International Space Station (2015-16) where both astronauts currently are, and exclusively told People he believes "They'll be able to handle it."

“I knew them before they were astronauts and we were all test pilots in the Navy. They'll be able to handle it," he said.

Of Williams, Kelly described her as a "great spirit of a person," "very enthusiastic about most things," and reckons she's excited at the fact she has more time to spend up in space.

