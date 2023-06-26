Why you should never drain your pasta in the sink

Pasta lovers are often guilty of draining their pasta water down the sink before adding sauce.

But there is an important reason to save your pasta water and it is pretty scientific.

Because pasta is made of flour, it releases starch into the cooking water as it boils, creating a white, cloudy liquid that emulsifies sauces it is added to.

Emulsification is the process of blending two liquids that would otherwise repel each other ― in the case of pasta, it’s oil and water ― into a smooth, inseparable mixture.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Starchy pasta water is also a thickener, so saving some and mixing it into sauce creates something creamy and thick that won’t ever separate.

This makes for a better sauce, so if you ladle some pasta water out before draining the rest you are going to be giving serious chef vibes.

With that said, it is time to impress everyone you ever cook for again - just from the simple act of saving a small bit of water.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.