Will Quordle get harder now that it is owned by the dictionary?

The popular Wordle-inspired game Quordle has now been acquired by Merriam-Webster, an American company known for its dictionaries.

For the blissfully unaware, the puzzle is essentially Wordle, quadrupled. The premise of the game remains the same, with players having to guess a five-letter word each day.

The only difference is, Quordle players have to guess four five-letter words at the same time to win.

Quordle is now hosted on Merriam-Webster's site as opposed to its own. There's also a subtle logo at the top of the page to confirm the move.

A low-key statement on the site read: "I'm delighted to announce that Quordle was acquired by Merriam-Webster! I can't think of a better home for this game. Lots of new features and fun to come, so stay tuned!"

Meanwhile, Merriam-Webster said they were "thrilled" to acquire "a favorite of Merriam-Webster editors."

They told TechCrunch: "It will make a great addition to our lineup of games and quizzes, and we look forward to playing along with the millions of Quordle fans every day."

Social media users are now speculating whether the game will get tougher, having been taken over by a dictionary company.

If it follows in the NYT taking over Wordle's footsteps last year, we're sure we'll be seeing feeds flooded with memes anytime soon.

Quordle was birthed by a group of Wordle fans who initially started playing a Wordle spin-off, Dordle. Dordle is another version where people have to guess two five-letter words.

Creator Freddie Meyer said engineer David Mah put together the first prototype of the game "in a moment of evil and genius".



Meyer said: "It was truly horrific code (it even had two keyboards) but I knew that I had to continue the madness. With hindsight, he really baited me into finishing his monstrous creation."

He also credits another person named Guilherme S Tows with Quordle’s creation.

You can play Quordle for free at https://www.merriam-webster.com/games/quordle/#/.



Indy100 reached out to Merriam-Webster for comment.

