Everyone and their mother have been guessing the daily five-letter conundrums created by Wordle, a web-based word game that has taken the world by storm.

Each day people share their wins and losses via social media by using coloured square emojis (it's getting harder and harder to avoid at this point).

Such is the immense popularity of the game, The New York Timesbought Wordle from Software engineer Josh Wardle for an undisclosed seven-figure amount at the end of January.

In Wordle, players have just six chances to try and guess the five-letter word (there is a new one each day).



A green square indicates that you have discovered a correct letter in the right location while getting a yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.

If you get a grey square in your guess, it means that the letter isn't in the word at all.

Since The New York Times have taken over Wordle, with reports of glitches such as lost streaks, some words being removed as guesses or solutions due to the fact they were “obscure” or “insensitive."

















It also appears that there is more than one solution each day, which players have criticised for taking away the "communal" aspect of the game.

Meanwhile, many also people think that since the newspaper took over the game, the words have also gotten a lot harder - so much so that it's become a meme on the internet.























Though others aren't so convinced and believe that the game was just as difficult as when Wordle was owned by creator Wardle.

























So, the question remains - is Wordle actually more difficult since the New York Times takeover?

Short answer: no, it's not.

Basically, the word of the day is predetermined in advance by the original developer so even if the Wordle wasn't sold, players would still be struggling with the more challenging answers.

Though NYT has made changes in terms of removing offensive words from the original solution set of valid guesses, as well as getting rid of difficult words that would leave most of us scratching our heads such as “AGORA” and “PUPAL” from the original list, according to The Verge.

This tweet also perfectly sums up how the words are pre-determined.

Guess we'll all just have to up our Wordle game.

