Jaw-dropping video shows how much AI video has improved in a year

From a hypebeast Pope in a puffer jacket, Tory politicians pictured without privilege and a terrifying clip of Will Smith chowing down on pasta, AI creations have been coming in thick and fast.

Artificial intelligence has been the talk of the internet for some time now. Some creatives have been testing out the tech to create fun content with no malicious intent, while others have been using it to spread fake news and problematic NSFW images.

AI doesn't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon – in fact, it's only becoming more advanced.

In a recent upload to X/Twitter, one user demonstrated the rapid developments and how far it has come in a mere 12 months.

Last year, AI footage of Will Smith feasting on pasta sent Redditors into hysterics, mostly because of the bizarre nature of it all. The clip was rather grainy and chaotic with spaghetti spilling everywhere and deformed facial features.

Fast forward to 2024, and well, it's somehow more disturbing than the first one – given its realistic appearance:

The X user's upload was inundated with over 33,000 favourites and thousands more comments.

"Unbelievable rate of progress," the founder of avatar company Hyper wrote, while one developer added: "Impressive evolution! Can't wait to see the advancements in the coming year."

A third predicted: "We boutta see indie movie volume go through the roof"

Elsewhere, Rowan Cheung, founder of The Rundown AI shared another scarily realistic clip created from just text prompts on OpenAI's new Sora tool, which creates ultra-realistic artificial intelligence-generated videos.

One person suggested it will change the future of advertising, adding: "One man billion dollar startups are coming."

While AI already has a catalogue of benefits, concerns have crept in with some people creating fake porn of mostly female celebrities.

Recently, Taylor Swift was targeted after a string of explicit images surfaced online.

"'Taylor Swift is a billionaire she’ll be fine' THAT DOESN’T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE’S STILL A HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS. PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT," one person wrote.

