Taylor Swift fans have been left fuming after explicit AI-generated images of the star circulated on social media.

One of the scariest capabilities of artificial intelligence is its ability to generate sometimes genuine-looking images of people with nothing but a text prompt to guide them.

There is widespread concern in the tech industry and beyond about how far its capabilities will go as one CEO of an AI company warned the tech has a big chance of ending the world.

Celebrities like Tom Hanks, Russell Crowe and MrBeast have had fake images made of them to sell things, and now it seems Swift has become another victim as sexually inappropriate photos were made of her using AI.

Newsweek reports some of the AI images showed Swift posing provocatively at a Kansas City Chiefs game, likely due to her well-publicised attendance at the events to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play.

The images were identified as originating from the AI celebrity porn website Celeb Jihad on 15 January. It has also been reported that similarly lewd images exist on other porn websites online.

On X/Twitter, the since-deleted images were posted by the account @FloridaPigMan. The pictures were reportedly taken down for violating the rules of the platform.

Additionally, according to Newsweek, X/Twitter user @Zvbear also shared some inappropriate AI images of Swift on their profile, before turning his profile to private.

The publication reports in one post, he wrote: “My Taylor post went viral and now everyone is posting it.”

In another, he said: “Bro what have I done... They might pass new laws because of my Taylor Swift post. If Netflix did a documentary about AI pics they’d put me in it as a villain. It's never been so over.”

Taylor Swift fans have responded in their thousands, sharing their disgust.

“‘Taylor Swift is a billionaire she’ll be fine’ THAT DOESN’T MEAN U CAN GO AROUND POSTING SEXUAL AI PICS OF HER LIKE A FREAK SHE’S STILL A HUMAN BEING WITH FEELINGS. PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT,” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “Good morning to everyone except the person that made those AI Taylor Swift pictures.”

Someone else said: “Whoever making those Taylor Swift AI pictures going to heII.”

