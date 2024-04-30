First-ever supercomputer simulation predicts when climate change will kill us off

It seems the future of mankind has been in a more perilous state in the past few years than ever before, or we're at least hearing about it a lot more.

And climate change appears to be at centre of many people's anxieties, as we can already see the affects it is having in real time. Which begs the question of if, and when, climate change will bring about the end of the human race.

Now, a supercomputer has analysed a variety of data and offered an answer to that question.

A study saw a supercomputer analyse data on the Earth's climate, tectonic plates, ocean chemistry and biology.

You'll be relieved to know we still have time.

The researchers from the University of Bristol found that the day that climate change wipes humanity from the Earth looks very different to present-day Earth.

In fact, due to tectonic plates, continents would move to form a new supercontinent called Pangea Ultima.

Dr Alexander Farnsworth said: “The newly-emerged supercontinent would effectively create a triple whammy, comprising the continentality effect, hotter sun and more CO2 in the atmosphere, of increasing heat for much of the planet.

“The result is a mostly hostile environment devoid of food and water sources for mammals.

“Widespread temperatures of between 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, and even greater daily extremes, compounded by high levels of humidity would ultimately seal our fate.

“Humans - along with many other species - would expire due to their inability to shed this heat through sweat, cooling their bodies.”

By this time, only 8 to 16 per cent of the land would be habitable, and the new environment would be immensely difficult for humans to adapt to.

Volcanos would have much more frequent eruptions, as well as a brighter sun.

But, fear not, the supercomputer predicted this won't happen for another 250 million years.

However, the researchers stressed that this analysis should urge people to address climate change as soon as possible.

Study co-author Dr Eunice Lo said: “It is vitally important not to lose sight of our current Climate Crisis, which is a result of human emissions of greenhouse gases.

“While we are predicting an uninhabitable planet in 250 million years, today we are already experiencing extreme heat that is detrimental to human health.

“This is why it is crucial to reach net-zero emissions as soon as possible.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.