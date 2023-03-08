Supercomputer predicts Champions League winner and it won't be an English club

Artificial intelligence has been used for all kinds of things this year, from creating disturbing websites to imagining conversations between Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Donald Trump – and now it’s been used to predict who will win the Champions League.

The competition has reached the round of 16 stage, and it looks pretty wide open ahead of the final in June.

But who will win it? Well, according to a supercomputer, it’s not going to be an English club lifting the trophy this season.

As shown in a post on Reddit, the results predicted by a supercomputer suggested that it will be German side Bayern Munich who will be crowned champions.

According to its predictions, Julian Nagelsmann’s team has a 26 per cent chance of winning.

Who will take home the trophy this year? Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City are predicted to be the second most likely to take home the trophy, as Pep Guardiola’s bid to win the competition for the first time at City.

Real Madrid are named in third place of the team most likely to win. That’s despite the Spanish giants being the current holders of the trophy, and having demolished Liverpool 5-2 in their most recent game in the competition.

In fourth place is Napoli, who the supercomputer gives an 11 per cent of winning the trophy. It would be a huge upset if the Serie A side were to make it all the way, with the club having never won the competition in their history.

The 2023 Champions League final is set to take place in Istanbul on June 10. Last year’s final saw Real Madrid run out 1-0 winners over Liverpool, marking the 14th time the side has won the trophy.

