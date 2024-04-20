'Human cyborg from 2050' has stark warning for human race

There are a handful of notable people who have made stark (and often scarily accurate ) predictions about the future – and a handful have even claimed to be time travellers heading back in time to deliver warning to the human race.

One such person calls himself Orrin, and he decided to go on US television to give humanity a heads up about an apocalypse which is supposedly heading our way.

Speaking on Dr. Phil, Orrin said: "We are a collective conscious and it is our collective responsibility to guide Earth from the apocalypse in 2050."

He went on to say: "We need revolution. Right now, the current system, such as socio-political status, has put people who look and sound a certain way down. We must change the entire institution and framework in order for us to value things such as greater good, such as society, such as the environment, such as uplifting communities."

He later appeared on YouTube channel ApexTV, where he said: “We are being kept down by a corporation. They are lying to us through marketing schemes and propaganda to hate ourselves, to divide us based on gender, race, sexuality, identity and preference.”

As you might expect, he wasn’t taken at face value by many – and he was mocked by social media users after the interview.

It comes after a ‘living Nostradamus’ gained notoriety on social media after his first prediction for 2024 came true . The real Nostradamus, meanwhile, predicted all sorts of things for 2024 , from a war with China to the defenestration of Britain’s newly-crowned king .

A man who claims to be a time-traveller from the ‘year 5000’ also said he has the photographic evidence to prove there will be an apocalypse.

