Ted Lasso is Apple TV’s biggest hit to date, picking up countless Emmys for its wholesome take on the fish-out-of-water American football manager.

Now, it appears that the moustachioed character will be taking over the football world again, hinting at an appearance in FIFA 23.

On the official Ted Lasso Twitter page, an image of Jason Sudeikis’s character can be seen facing an elaborate camera rig, commonly used to capture the likeness of actors featured in videogames (or athletes, in FIFA’s case).

The caption reads (in character as Ted Lasso): “Look out, Mario! You're not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube is taking him…”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

If there was any doubt about Ted’s upcoming appearance in a videogame series, then the reply from the official FIFA Twitter page would kick all doubt “into touch”, as Ted would say.

FIFA fans are clearly excited to play as Ted Lasso as well as lead AFC Richmond to glory, with players such as Jamie Tart or Sam Obisanya in career mode, and perhaps even FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT).

FIFA 23 is released on 27th September.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.