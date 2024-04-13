‘Time-traveller from year 5000’ claims to have photographic proof of apocalypse

A man who claims to be a time-traveller from the ‘year 5000’ says he has the photographic evidence to prove there will be an apocalypse.

The man, known as Edward, claimed he took part in a time-travelling experiment back in 2004 – where he transported 3,000 years into the future. He suggested he worked in a Los Angeles lab at the time, when he was 'assigned the duty to visit the future and take photographs of what he saw'.

To protect his identity, his face was pixelated and his voice was distorted in the resurfaced interview with ApexTV.

“I will tell you a story which will amaze you and you will be astonished”, he said.“I appeared to ‘place’. It was unbelievable.”

“I was standing on a huge wooden platform. Not only me, houses, buildings, of course, all made from wood. And after, I realised it was the same city, Los Angeles, but underwater.”

Time Traveler Took This Picture in The Year 5000 www.youtube.com

The ‘time-traveller’ supposedly wasn’t alone and claimed to have met a man on his travels. The mystery man informed Edward that global warming caused the ‘post-apocalyptic’ flood.

“That all was because of global warming. Pieces of ice in both poles saw that enough had been melted, and the world dropped under the water,” he said. “The flood happened because of too much quantity of Co2 in the atmosphere, which step by step destructed the natural shield zone.”

Inevitably, the clip was flooded with humourous remarks with one viewer writing: "I guess in the future they haven't figured out how to get to the point."

Another added: "I want to time travel and get the last 18 minutes of my life back."

This isn’t the first time outlandish time-travelling claims have come to light. TikToker, @futuretimetraveller, who claims to be from the year 2491, says he’s on TikTok to inform ‘you on all to come.’ His videos take a deep dive into extra-terrestrial beings – which include bizarre accusations that they plan on starting a war with humans.

According to NASA: “We can’t use a time machine to travel hundreds of years into the past or future.

“That kind of time travel only happens in books and movies.

“But the math of time travel does affect the things we use every day, for example, GPS satellites.”

