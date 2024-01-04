Twitch bans black censor bars as platform cracks down on implied nudity

Streaming platform Twitch is cracking down on implied nudity after a rise in streamers using a black censor bar.

Twitch has been battling against nudity on its platform after several metas, including the “topless” meta trend, have seen streamers try to get around the guidelines with implied nudity.

While the company recently appeared to loosen the rules on nudity to allow for “artistic” expressions, the rule was quickly reversed following an influx of streamers testing the boundaries.

Another trend to sweep the platform has seen the use of censor bars that cover areas like the genitals and nipples while the rest of the body appears nude, sparking a new ban on implied nudity.

On 3 January, the Amazon-owned company swiftly put an end to streamers being allowed to use censor bars to cover their implied nude body with a change to its “attire” policy in response.

According to a blog post, the update was needed as the thumbnails for the streams were becoming “disruptive” to Twitch users.

A new section added to the policy now explains: “We don’t permit streamers to be fully or partially nude, including exposing genitals or buttocks. Nor do we permit streamers to imply or suggest that they are fully or partially nude, including, but not limited to, covering breasts or genitals with objects or censor bars.”

Another update also explained: “For those who present as women, we ask that you cover your nipples and do not expose under bust. Cleavage is unrestricted as long as these coverage requirements are met and it is clear that the streamer is wearing clothing.”

