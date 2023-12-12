Streamer Morgpie banned from Twitch after taking part in 'topless' meta trend

Just a few days after Twitch users were left confused when a ‘topless meta’ stream went viral, resulting in the streamer ‘Morgpie’ being banned from the platform.

The streamer and OnlyFans model rose in popularity on the platform after joining the trend of appearing partially naked on camera, which sparked a backlash from users after pushing Twitch’s terms of use.

Guidelines on Adult Nudity don’t allow women to show “breasts with exposed nipples” unless they are “actively breastfeeding a child”.

Morgpie appeared topless on camera but no nudity was explicitly broadcast. Now, the platform has taken action and banned the account.

It's not clear how long the ban will last for and the streamer hasn’t directly commented on the ban. She did, however, ask the platform about the money she raised during a charity stream.

“@TwitchSupport please let me know how much total $ was generated during my last stream! Total including ad revenue, I was going to donate to DWB,” she wrote on Twitter/X.

The topless ‘meta’ saw many streamers rise in popularity over recent weeks before Morgpie’s ban. It’s not the first time that an unusual ‘meta’ has caused streams to rise in popularity.

Back in 2021, there was controversy around the ‘hot tub meta’ which – as you can probably guess – involved streamers hopping into a hot tub while streaming as a way of optimising viewership.

