Twitch streamer shares horror after becoming victim of porn deepfake

Twitch streamer Sweet Anita was horrified to discover her face had been used in pornography without her consent.

Sweet Anita, 32, was a victim of deepfake - when artificial intelligence software superimposes the image of a person onto another.

As technology becomes more advanced, it’s becoming more common with deepfakes of notable figures like President Joe Biden, Billie Eilish, and Elon Musk circulating around the internet.

But it is also becoming a major problem for people like Sweet Anita, whose image is being used in deepfake pornography.

“It has all the same consequences of revenge porn, and so now I will be living those consequences for a choice I never made,” Sweet Anita told ITV.

The streamer said the situation has made her “tired” and heightened her security fears.

Earlier this year, fellow Twitch streamer Atrioc, accidentally showed a tab for the deepfake pornography website as he was streaming.

Upon realising what happened, he issued an apology saying he visited the website out of curiosity but it was “gross.”

Sweet Anita said her anger about the situation is not directed at Atrioc it is directed at the people making the deepfake pornography content.

She said, “It’s literally about wanting people who make this content A. not profit from it and B. be genuinely terrified to do it.”

Although deepfake technology has been around for some time, it is still a relatively new concept, so few states have laws banning deepfake pornography. This means victims like Sweet Anita will be forced to deal with the consequences until laws can be created and task forces can be implemented.

“There isn’t any moving on from it. This is just out there, forever now. This is just an extra aspect that I will have to deal with," Sweet Anita added.

