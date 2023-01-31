Atrioc gives tearful apology after being caught paying for deepfakes

Popular Twitch streamer Atrioc has issued a tearful apology for watching deepfake porn of fellow streamers.

A deepfake is a digitally altered video or image to appear as someone else – often without consent. They're sometimes used with malicious intent or to spread false information.

According to Dexerto, a clip of Atrioc's stream was shared on Reddit. It was said to show multiple tabs open, with one of them appearing to be deepfake porn depicting Twitch streamers such as Pokimane and Maya Higa.

Atrioc explained that he had an interest in artificial intelligence and deepfake technology, including the likes of AI art. One art app made its rounds on social media last year.

"This is so embarrassing," he said alongside his wife. "I was on Pornhub, I was on a regular f***ing website, there was an ad on every video. I click it, and then I’m in this rabbit hole."

He added: "I don’t know, I got morbidly curious and I clicked something. It’s gross and I’m sorry. I really f***ing am. It’s so embarrassing."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He went on to say it was not a "pattern of behaviour" and that he did only look at it once. Atrioc also added he could provide the receipt to show he purchased access to the website on the same day the clip was made.

When the apology video surfaced online, one of the female streamers discovered that her images were also used on the deepfake website.

Twitch streamer Sweet Anita said: "I literally choose to pass up millions by not going into sex work and some random cheeto encrusted porn addict solicits my body without my consent instead,"

"Don’t know whether to cry, break stuff or laugh at this point."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.