Elon Musk launches 'scary smart' Grok 3 - but is it any good?

Elon Musk's xAI has unveiled Grok 3 which has been dubbed 'the smartest AI on Earth' by developers.

It is the latest artificial generative chatbot developed by xAI and it was made available on Tuesday (18 February).

xAI, the company founded by Musk that specialises in AI, said its newest flagship model is better than OpenAI’s ChatGPT and claimed it performed better in benchmark tests across science, maths and coding. It also apparently beat Google’s Gemini, DeepSeek and anthropic’s Claude.

Musk announced Grok3 in a livestream and said it has “more than 10 times” the computer power of Grok’s previous model. For those wondering how to access Grok 3, it has only been made available to those who pay a subscription on X (formerly Twitter) and it will also be part of a new subscription called SuperGrok which will include access via the Grok mobile app and website.

The team also said it was launching a product called “Deep Search” which would serve as a “next generation search engine”.

The launch of Grok 3 comes a mere week after Musk launched a bid to buy OpenAi for $97.4 billion but the bid was rejected by its chief executive, Sam Altman. Musk was actually one of the AI company’s co-founders in 2015.

However in recent years, Musk has been feuding with OpenAI’s leadership.

What are people saying about Grok 3?

Reviews for the upgraded version of Grok have started to roll in.

In a Reddit thread dedicated to Grok 3 first impressions one person said they are “whelmed” by the new chatbot. “Would be awesome if it came from a scrappy startup but less so since it was the largest cluster in the world.”

Another user wrote: “TBH Grok 3 is way better than I expected.”

A third review stated: “Not a big fan of Elon but credit where credit is due.”

The same user warned: “They did mention that math and coding were the training focuses though so we should probably wait until people get their hands on it and see how it handles real world problems and if it has problematic bias or censorship.”

One users called the experience "very average".

"It's not as impressive as I thought," another social media user wrote.

Another called it "outstanding".

"Grok 3 actually seems...good," one more wrote.

