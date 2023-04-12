'Zombie groups' might soon be a thing of the past on WhatsApp thanks to new tool

Inactive WhatsApp groups clogging up memory could soon be a thing of the past, with the messaging service reportedly planning to introduce a brand new tool.

According to WABetaInfo, people could soon be able to set expiry dates for group chats.

A user reportedly spotted the new developments which are being tested using Google Play Beta Program.

According to screenshots posted by the publication, users will be prompted when expiry dates are reached on different groups. Then, they can choose to either clear older messages, delete the chats entirely or choose to keep them.

It means that users will be reminded of older groups which are no longer used or were set up for specific events in the past.

Deleting old groups, referred to as ‘zombie chats’, could save memory of devices across the world.

Messages deleted in this way would only delete from the specific users’ devices, and would still appear to others who choose not to wipe them.

The tool is reportedly in development on the WhatsApp beta and will see users presented with an 'Expiring Group' screen after the pre-set date for inactivity has been met.

It’s not just the Google Play Beta Program where the developments were reportedly observed, either. A similar feature was also reportedly seen on Apple’s version of the platform, TestFlight Beta Program, back in March.

Meanwhile, it comes after experts issued a warning over a new wave of WhatsApp scams that claims your family is in trouble.

As it stands, the messages contain a generic sense of urgency that often ask for financial help due to a high bill, a late payment or "urgently needing money" for an emergency. That is why this type of fraud is referred to as a 'friend or family emergency scam'.

WhatsApp also previously announced it was set to stop working on 47 phone models in the UK, potentially affecting millions of users.

