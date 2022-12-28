WhatsApp will stop working on 47 phone models in the UK next month

WhatsApp is set to stop working on 47 phone models in the UK from January, potentially affecting millions of users.
People using old iPhone and Android models will need to upgrade in order to use the app after December 31.
There will be a warning message before the app ceases to work on certain phones, with the change affecting models like the iPhone 5, as well as Samsung, Huawei and LG.
A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: “Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.
“To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them.”
Millions of phones could be affectediStock
It continued: “To update your operating system on an iPhone go to the ‘general’ settings and select ‘software update’.”
These are the models of phone running below iOS 9 and Androids operating below 4.3 which WhatsApp will stop working on, according to Metro.
- iPhone 5, 5c
- Archos 53 Platinum
- Grand S Flex ZTE
- Grand X Quad V987 ZTE
- HTC Desire 500
- Huawei Ascend D
- Huawei Ascend D1
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend P1
- Quad XL
- Lenovo A820
- LG Enact
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus 4X HD
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L2 II
- LG Optimus L3 II
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus L4 II
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L5 II
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L7 II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus Nitro HD
- Memo ZTE V956
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy S2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Sony Xperia Arc S
- Sony Xperia miro
- Sony Xperia Neo L
- Wiko Cink Five
- Wiko Darknight ZT