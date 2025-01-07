Unexpected shift of ancient 'Wheel of Ghosts' structure has archaeologists baffled

An ancient structure known as the Rujm el-Hiri ('Wheel of Ghosts') has left archaeologists scratching their heads following an unexpected turn that could alter our understanding of its purpose.

The site, located in a remote area on the Golan Heights plateau in southwest Syria, was believed to have served an astronomical function for early civilisations. But recent events have raised new questions about its original intent.

The Wheel of Ghosts is a circular stone formation that dates back thousands of years. The name derives from its eerie appearance of worn-down stones and surrounding folklore, which suggests a connection to ancient spirits.

For decades, archaeologists and historians speculated it served as an astronomical tool, perhaps to track celestial events.

However, recent research has revealed an unexplained shift in one of the stones that form the wheel's central axis which means it hasn't consistently lined up with celestial bodies.

After careful examination, researchers from Tel Aviv University and Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel confirmed the movement, which shouldn't have been possible given its age and the stability of the surrounding structure.

"The region's integrated geophysical analysis (mainly GPS and paleomagnetic reconstructions) reveals that the Rujm el-Hiri site has rotated counterclockwise and shifted from its original location by tens of meters," they wrote in the study.

"The geological structure of the Rujm el-Hiri's area has been shaped by the tectonic evolution of the region, leading to the rotation of blocks and, therefore, the migration of its location and the direction of the main entrance and the radial walls over time," they explained.

Researchers believe that construction at the site may have happened as early as 4500 BCE up until the Bronze Age, around 3600 to 2300 BCE. They suspect additional modifications were made in the centuries that followed, with previous studies suggesting the site could have served as a fort or a gathering space.

"Most archaeological structures in the region were reused long after their original construction," the researchers noted. "This involved adding new features, building walls over older ones, and reshaping the landscape with new objects.

"Rujm el-Hiri is a prime example of such a complex sequence."

