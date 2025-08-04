Trump goes off on radio host Charlamagne tha God after Epstein Files comments

Donald Trump has gone on another Truth Social rant, this time taking aim at radio host Charlamagne tha God .

The attack on The Breakfast Club host came not long after he made an appearance on Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump’s show, with some criticism of the president and a prediction that his MAGA support base would start to pivot away from him following the ongoing Epstein files scandal .

In his rant, Trump labelled Charlamagne tha God, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, a “racist sleazebag” and a “low IQ individual”.

“The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne ‘The God’ (Why is he allowed to use the word ‘GOD’ when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?),” Trump wrote, after once suggesting only Jesus Christ is more famous than him.

Trump continued, claiming: “He’s a Low IQ individual, has no idea what words are coming out of his mouth, and knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

On 2 August, Charlamagne tha God appeared on Lara Trump’s Fox News show My View with Lara Trump, where he said he believes the Epstein issue will be a turning point for the Republican Party.

“I think that this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back, I really do.”

He continued: “The MAGA base isn’t letting this issue go and, for the first time, they know they can probably take their party back and not p*** off the MAGA base.”

Last month, Charlamagne tha God also appeared on The Daily Show, where he appeared to suggest that Trump has dementia by running through the symptoms from the Mayo Clinic and giving examples of when the president has displayed them.

