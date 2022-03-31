Eddie Redmayne has revealed his 5-year-old daughter turned down his gift of Newt Scamander's wand which he used in Fantastic Beasts.

The 40-year-old gifted her the wand thinking it was a "big deal". However, wanting a wand that looked more like a fairy's, Iris reportedly asked her dad to cover the treasure in tinfoil and stick a star on the top.

Speaking of the mishap during the premiere of the latest installment, The Secrets of Dumbledore, the actor said: "I was like 'really? really?' This is a very special wand."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.