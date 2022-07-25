The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the UK next year, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC have confirmed.

In a statement, the EBU said it would be held on behalf of this year’s winning broadcaster, Ukraine’s UA: PBC. A statement from BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

“Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.

“The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”

Ukraine won this year's edition of the competition when their act Kalush Orchestra triumphed with their song 'Stefania.'

Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC, said: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine.

“We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us.

“I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”

The UK culture secretary Nadine Dorries added: "The Eurovision Song Contest unites people through the power of music and creativity. Following a request from the European Broadcasting Union and the Ukrainian authorities, I’m delighted that the BBC has agreed to step in and host next year’s contest.

“I’m just sorry that due to Russia’s continued acts of bloodshed it has not been possible to host the event in Ukraine, where it should be. As hosts, the UK will honour the competition’s spirit and diversity, and most importantly, ensure it reflects Ukraine’s recent Eurovision victory and Ukrainian creativity.”

Although it remains to be seen what kind of form next year's competition will take people are understandably very excited and you know what that means, right? Yes, you've guessed it: memes!

Additional reporting by PA.

