Jimmy Kimmel spears Donald Trump by taking 'same' cognitive test on talk show

Jimmy Kimmel took aim at Donald Trump’s much‑boasted cognitive exam on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, turning the president’s own talking point into late‑night comedy gold.

After Trump repeatedly claimed he had “aced” the test and challenged others to take it, Kimmel invited a doctor on the show and sat the same Montreal Cognitive Assessment himself, completing tasks from drawing clocks to word recall and scoring perfectly, all while joking about Trump’s claims.

Kimmel used the segment to both mock Trump’s insistence on the test’s difficulty and underscore how it’s become part of ongoing debate about the president’s fitness for office.

