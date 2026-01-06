Donald Trump has made no secret of his desire to be given the Nobel Peace Prize and now it may finally happen… kind of.

Despite being nominated for the prize, which has also been won by several of his presidential predecessors including Barack Obama, Trump lost out on winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuelan political activist Maria Corina Machado.

Now, just a week after Trump was overheard complaining to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu about not winning it , it seems Machado is happy to do a deal to “share” the prize with him.

Amid unbelievable scenes which saw the US special forces abduct Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro and his wife and bring them to a Brooklyn jail on alleged drug charges, Machado appeared on Fox News.

Many believe that opposition leader Machado, who has been in political hiding for more than a year, had hopes that Trump would put into leadership following the action, after partly dedicating her prize to Trump when she won it in October.

But on Saturday (3 January), Trump said of Machado to reporters: “She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country.”

Despite this, Machado has continued to praise Trump for his actions, and has now even offered to share the prize with him.

On Monday, Machado told Fox News: “It hasn’t happened yet, but I’d certainly love to be able to personally tell him that we believe … because this is the prize of the Venezuelan people, certainly we want to give it to him and share it with him.”

Many have described what Machado is doing as “pathetic” as she appears to bow to Trump in order to try and achieve power.

“How can any sentient person not find this deeply sad and pathetic,” someone asked.

Another said: “This is so pathetic I forgot how insane she was for a second.”

Someone else argued: “She's a few desperate interviews from calling him ‘Daddy’.”

One person suggested: “You can tell it’s imperialism because nobody has any shred of dignity, they just grovel pathetically before the emperor.”

Another called on the committee to rescind her prize, writing: “Rescind this woman's @NobelPrize. She's too pathetic and desperate for power to keep it.”

