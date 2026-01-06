White House adviser Stephen Miller was left looking flustered when CNN’s Jake Tapper repeatedly pressed him on the U.S. governments reasonings behind recent attacks on Venezuela.

At one point Tapper said, “I don’t even know what you’re talking about right now,” after Miller ranted about how the West handled the aftermath of WWII.

During the heated exchange, Miller veered into broad assertions about America’s role as a superpower and avoided directly answering key questions, frustrating the anchor.

Tapper pushed back, trying to pin him down on specifics, only for the interview to devolve into interruptions and confusion.

Why not read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.