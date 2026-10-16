Who has been cast in Prime Video’s highly anticipated ‘Fourth Wing’ series?

Big news in the world of romantasy, as Prime Video have announced their Violet and Xaden for the Fourth Wing small-screen adaptation.

The series is based on the Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling novel of the same name, and has proven to be a hit on BookTok - a popular reading sub-community on TikTok.

As the first book in the Empyrean series, Fourth Wing follows 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail is set on becoming a Scribe (historian), following in the footsteps of her father.

However things soon drastically change when her mother, General Lilith Sorrengail, forces her to enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College among hundreds of candidates all with the aim to become the elite of Navarre - the dragon riders - and it is where she meets the mysterious Xaden Riorson, according to the plot synopsis.

Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video, and Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images

And the stakes couldn't be higher given Basgiath War College's rule is "graduate or die."

Now we know the leading stars for the series, with Esther McGregor (We Were Liars, Babygirl) cast as Violet Sorrengail, and Emilio Sakraya (Those About To Die, Warrior Nun) set to portray Xaden Riorson who have an enemies-turned-lovers arc, according to Deadline.

McGregor is also the daughter of Scottish actor Ewan McGregor.

Depending on how well the series performs, the rest of the novels in the series could be adapted, with there being five books The Empyrean book series in total - Fourth Wing (2023), Iron Flame (2023), and Onyx Storm (2025) as the first three titles.

Yarros is currently working on a fourth novel (untitled at the time of writing), and a fifth already planned to follow.

Actor Michael B. Jordan's company Outlier Society is developing the series, and previously gave his insight into the casting process.

""When it's done the right way, I think you can have a nice balance where casting won't be distracting," he told the BBC.

As for the series release date, nothing has been confirmed yet by Prime Video.

Since news of McGregor and Sakraya's casting was reported, fans of the book series have been weighing in with their reactions and opinions.

One person said, "This entire fandom manifested this I'm crying what in the world."

"OUUUUUUU ok YEA im with it," a second person wrote.

A third person added, "Lowkey gagged that the fan cast became reality."

"I CAN SEE IT YALL I CAN SEE IT I HAVE FAITH," a fourth person commented.





A fifth person shared, "I fear i am not seeing the vision…. love Ester but she doesn’t give Violet."

"Wait Esther McGregor as Violet Sorrengail in Fourth Wing actually looks so good IM SAT," someone else noted.





"I just know they are going to be so buzzy."





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