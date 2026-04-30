BookTok romance ‘Boyfriend Material' to be developed into TV adaptation by A24

Exciting news in the world of BookTok as Alexis Hall’s romance book Boyfriend Material is being adapted into a TV series.

The show is currently under development by A24, according to Deadline. Given it's in the early stages, there hasn't been a cast or release date announced just yet - but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

Boyfriend Material follows Luc O'Donnell, the son of two 1980s rock stars, and barrister Oliver Blackwood, who are polar opposites to one another, but when the pair start to fake dating to clean up Luc's image, the unlikely couple begin to develop feelings.

It is the first book in the London’s Calling series, as Husband Material was released in 2022, and the third book, Father Material, is set to be released in June.

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The book took off in popularity within the book community on the social media platform TikTok, known as 'BookTok,' causing an increase in sales.

This latest news comes after other recent book-to-TV and film gay romance books have had a big pop culture impact, such as Heated Rivalry, the Crave series adapted from the novel by Rachel Reid, with season two already confirmed.

Also, Prime Video's 2023 film Red, White & Royal Blue, based on the novel by Casey McQuiston, has a sequel film in development, along with Netflix's Heartstopper series based on Alice Oseman's webcomic and graphic novel series, with a TV film finale in the works.

Elsewhere from Indy100, The Woods: Harlan Coben announces 14th Netflix series, and Heated Rivalry season 2 confirmed - everything we know so far.

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