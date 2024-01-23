Godzilla has landed a historic first with a nomination at the 2024 Oscars, making it the first time a movie about the legendary monster has ever been recognised by the Academy.

Godzilla Minus One is a retelling of the classic Godzilla story set in Japan in the aftermath of World War 2 when Godzilla emerges and wreaks havoc on the Asian nation.

The movie by director Takashi Yamazaki has been a box office success around the globe and lauded by critics for bringing an emotional, human connection to the usual monster destruction that fan's have come to love from Godzilla movies.

Minus One has now been nominated for Best Visual Effects in a category alongside The Creator, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning,Guardians of the Galaxy Vol: 3 and Society of the Snow.

This marks the first time in the history of Godzilla, who debuted in 1954 and with 38 films under his belt, has ever been nominated for an Oscar.

Godzilla fans are understandable made up for the big lad and have taken to Twitter/ X to congratulate him, the Toho Company and all those involved in the making of the new film.

"Congratulations to Yamazaki and his team for Godzilla Minus One's Visual Effects nom. The first Godzilla movie to be nominated for an American Academy Award", wrote one fan.

Another said: "Congratulations to first-time Academy Award nominee Godzilla after 70 years in the film business."

A third wrote: "Honestly, I don't care that it didn't win the best Visual Effects award, having Godzilla Minus One being nominated is more than enough. THE FIRST GODZILLA MOVIE EVER TO BE NOMINATED IN THE OSCARS!!!!"

The 96th Oscars will take place on March 10th with movies like Oppenheimer and Killers of the Flower Moon dominating the nominations. Barbie was also recognised but there were surprise snubs for Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig in their respective categories.

