Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa has been named as the next Doctor Who, replacing Jodie Whitaker in the role and therefore becoming the first Black person to take on the iconic sci-fi character, the BBC has announced.

In a statement on the Doctor Who website, the 29-year-old actor said: "There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling. A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care.

“I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger.

“An actor’s metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it’s daunting, I’m aware I’m joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show.”

Doctor Who’s showrunner, Russell T Davies, said: “The future is here and it’s Ncuti! Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars.

“Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those Tardis keys in seconds. It’s an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

As you can imagine, reaction to this news is one of delirium with Georgia Tennant, whose husband David Tennant and father, Peter Davidson, have both played the Doctor, simply tweeting: "Hello Dad."

Elsewhere, everyone from Olly Alexander and even Netflix, where Sex Education can be watched, tweeted their congratulations to Gatwa.





































Gatwa is also set to host the TV Bafta Awards on Sunday evening. Talk about great timing.

Additional reporting from PA.

