Oasis fans have already been placed in a queue for 2025 concert details

Unsurprisingly, news of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher ending their long-standing sibling rivalry and announcing an Oasis reunion has broken the internet - so much so, that ticket seller Gigs and Tours is already placing fans in a queue before tickets go on sale on Saturday.

Liam teased a potential comeback for the 'Wonderwall' and 'Champagne Supernova' group following his set at Reading and Leeds Festival on Sunday, when text sharing details of an announcement on Tuesday at 8am was contained in the band’s familiar ‘boxed’ look and projected on the stage’s screens.

He also dedicated the song 'Half the World Away' (on which Noel does lead vocals) to his brother.

Oasis, Noel and Liam all shared the same teaser video at the weekend, while the latter further fuelled speculation by tweeting that he “never did like that word former”.

Then, sure enough, at the stated time, it was announced that Oasis would perform concerts in Cardiff (Principality Stadium), Manchester (Heaton Park), London (Wembley Stadium), Edinburgh (Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium) and Dublin (Croke Park) next year.

Oasis said in a statement: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

And so, as “it’s happening” continues to trend on Twitter/X in all caps, fans have been wondering how much they’ll have to fork out to see the Gallaghers perform together as Oasis for the first time in more than a decade.

The answer is: we don’t know, as ticket prices are yet to be confirmed - though reports suggest they’ll cost more than £100 each.

Given there’ll inevitably be a huge scramble for tickets on Saturday, people are already heading to sites such as Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours to get all the ticket information they need before they go on sale at 8am (for the Ireland dates) and 9am (for the UK performances).

Except it seems a good number of people had the same idea, as Gigs and Tours’ website displayed a holding message to anyone who clicked through to its dedicated pages on the Oasis Live ’25 dates for a period on Tuesday morning.

The message reads: “Please bear with us. At the moment there are a lot of people trying to buy tickets, so we have put a queuing system in place, which is completely normal.”

Once the holding message disappears, the only information available is that around dates and locations, plus terms and conditions, which limit people to buying up to four tickets each.

Best of luck.

