First images of The Crow remake accused of 'disrespecting Brandon Lee'

A remake of The Crow has been compared to Jared Leto in the Joker after first-look images are released.

In today’s entertainment industry, movie remakes are becoming increasingly common, with kid’s films like Moana and The Lion King being treated live-action remakes.

The movie The Crow is a 1994 American supernatural film based on a comic book series by James O’Barr. Over the years, several rumours about remakes have floated around, and now it seems one is in production, starring Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård in the role of Eric Draven and musician FKA Twigs cast as Shelley Webster.

The plot of the film follows Draven, a musician, who is resurrected from the dead to get revenge against the gang who murdered him and his fiancé.

Directed by Rupert Sanders, The Crow remake is slated for release on 7 June 2024 to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the original movie, during filming for which, actor Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun.

Vanity Fair has released three first-look images, giving fans a glimpse of what they can expect to see.





The images appear to show Skarsgård’s character Draven with tattoos on his face and body and with what appears to be a mullet haircut.

While the look appears to be quite distinct from Lee’s portrayal, many people have suggested Draven’s appearance resembles Jared Leto's Joker from the much-maligned 2016 Suicide Squad movie and the rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

“I like Bill Skarsgård, but this looks like a hard pass. He's a ‘goth rocker’? Looking like Machine Gun Kelly? NAH. That looks like someone had no idea what a goth rocker would look like,” one person commented.

Someone else asked: “Little too Jared Leto Joker-esque.”

Another argued: “Disrespecting Brandon Lee with a Machine Gun Kelly lookalike.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings