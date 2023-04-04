The Rock and Disney slammed for 'disrespectful' Moana remake

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made the announcement that Disney is making a live-action remake of the film Moana, but not everyone is happy.

Moana was released in 2016 and follows the story of the daughter of a Polynesian chief as she goes on an adventure across the Pacific to find the demigod Maui to help her break a spell that is blighting the islands.

Maui is played by Johnson, who announced that Moana will be returning to the big screen in a live-action version.

In a clip shared on his social media, filmed in Oahu, Hawaii, Johnson said: “We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works.”

Johnson is expected to reprise his role as Maui and the film will feature some of the same iconic music, including the original songs How Far I’ll Go and You’re Welcome.

While the announcement video has been liked over 14,000 times, some people have called the remake “disrespectful” to the original animation.

One person on Twitter argued: “It’s pretty depressing that animation is literally the reason Disney even exists yet they contribute to its disrespect at every given opportunity

“Moana came out in 2016. It’s not even a decade old yet. A live-action remake isn’t just disrespectful, it’s pointless.”

Another wrote: “I’m happy people are excited for this but it just rubs me the wrong way. Moana is one of the best animated Disney films maybe ever and is a great example as to why animation is so unique and special for storytelling.

“These remakes feel very cynical and greedy and I don’t like it.”

Another said: "I love Moana…but why? I’m no longer seeing the reason for live action remakes anymore? I’m genuinely trying to understand the purpose when the animated film is only 7 years old."

