What are critics saying about Anne Hathaway's ‘The End of Oak Street'?

Ready for your next sci-fi adventure? Head to Oak Street.

The End of Oak Street starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor follows what happens "after a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown.

"...the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings," the plot synopsis reads.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

From the trailer, there's a lot of panicked shouting and running, as we see the family try to escape from the pre-historic apex predators.

The film also Maisy Stella and Christian Convery and is written and directed by David Robert Mitchell and produced by J.J. Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, David Robert Mitchell, Matt Jackson and Tommy Harper, while Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee and Leeann Stonebreaker are executive producers.

What are critics saying?

Warner Bros/YouTube.

Ahead of it's release in cinemas, The End of Oak Street has received mostly positive reviews from critics, achieving a critics score of 81 per cent on film and TV review aggregate website, Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the movie has scored 6.6 out of 10 on IMDb and 3.2 out of 5 on Letterboxd.

The Independent's Clarisse Loughrey said in her four-star review, "The End of Oak Street feels original and exciting and not, to borrow a little internet lingo, like Jurassic Park’s “reheated nachos”. It’s one of the best films of the summer."

"Summer movies, of course, are not known for lacking in circus-like mayhem. But much of the pastiche delight of the 1980s-set “The End of Oak Street,” a mid-August surprise, is how it absorbs an Amblin-style blockbuster spirit and conjures, without winking irony or belabored homage, a summer thrill ride seemingly designed for the drive-in," Associated Press's Jake Coyle wrote.

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw said in his two-star review, "The element of jeopardy is missing. The End of Oak Street is fun at first, but it feels like Mitchell doesn’t really believe in any of it."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"A crowd-pleasing but winkingly mean-spirited Amblin homage that perfectly captures the sweet menace of movies like 'Gremlins' and 'The Goonies', 'The End of Oak Street' is what multiplexes have been missing from recent summers," Indie Wire's David Ehrlich said, grading the film an A-.

The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney noted, "While it’s mindlessly entertaining in a big-dumb-fun kind of way, this is a movie that doesn’t seem to know what it wants to be, beyond a worshipful homage to 1980s Amblin, canonical Spielberg in particular."



When is the release date?

Warner Bros/YouTube

The End of Oak Street is already out in US cinemas having been released on August 9, but the film comes out in UK cinemas on August 14.

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